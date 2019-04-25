Lexington grandmother warns others after car window smashed at park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A Lexington woman is warning others to protect their valuables after her car window was smashed Wednesday at Finch Park.

Lexington police say Sharon Salvador was one of two victims who had purses stolen from unattended vehicles at the park between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Salvador said she was at the park with her grandson when another visitor told her her window had been smashed.

"It devastated me, I mean it's really honestly just torn my nerves up," she said.

Salvador said the thief got away with hundreds of dollars, her credit cards and irreplaceable photos of her children.

"I thought who, with this many people in the park, would do something so rapid? I mean I couldn't understand," Salvador said,

She explained that her purse was tucked underneath the dashboard, but she wishes she would have locked it in the trunk. She's urging other park visitors to protect their belongings.

Police searched the area following the theft, using a K-9 to search for a suspect on foot.

No one was arrested.