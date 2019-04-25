× Fort Bragg under ‘blackout’ after planned outage Wednesday night

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A North Carolina military base is under a “blackout.”

Fort Bragg shared word of the power outage on Facebook Wednesday night. Lights were still off the next morning as of a new announcement Thursday morning.

According to WTVD, Duke Energy said this power outage is part of a planned event at the base.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the base wrote, “We are getting messages from many of you that you are experiencing power outages. We spoke to the Fort Bragg Operations Center and they confirmed there are outages throughout the post. They did not have a read for them. Obviously no one knows when the power will come back on.”

While the post remains open, the Womack Army Medical Center at the base is now under “reduced capability,” according to a Thursday morning announcement.

The Emergency Department is open, but the Urgent Care Clinic will be closed until power is returned. All morning appointments for clinics located on Fort Bragg were canceled.

“Driving in Fort Bragg is extremely hazardous at this time especially at the intersections so use caution when approaching them,” Fort Bragg said.



Service members are directed to contact their chain of commands for instruction on when to report for duty.

“Please be patient as we sort this out and get a clearer picture of what is going on and what is available,” Fort Bragg said.



Despite the outage, the people over at the military base seem to still be able to find some humor in the situation.