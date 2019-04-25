Forsyth County community protests possible landfill in their neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Forsyth County community is protesting a potential landfill in their neighborhood.

There are plans to build a 41-acre land clearing and inert debris landfill on Germanton Road in the middle of two residential neighborhoods.

This is about three miles north of the Winston-Salem city limits.

The city-county planning board already voted in favor of recommending a special use permit to make this happen.

Now it moves on to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for a vote.

The developer of the landfill is Adam Stewart, who owns Stewart's Grading and Hauling in Germanton, along with Creekside Supply and Creekside Storage.

Thursday night those protesting the proposal held a meeting at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church to discuss plans to defeat the landfill.

The meeting was cut short because Stewart's mom showed up and refused to leave.

She declined to give a comment to FOX8.

Homeowners expressed several concerns, but are especially worried about the traffic and noise. They don't plan on giving up anytime soon.

"I will fight till my last breath. It's me and my wife's forever home. We plan on dying here," said Corey Holder, who lives near the proposed landfill.

The proposal is up for a vote at the county commissioners' meeting on June 13.