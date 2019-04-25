Former Vice President Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's official. The former U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, announced his bid for president.

Biden made the announcement by releasing his first campaign video on Monday, the same day as what will be his first campaign event.

"The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America — America — is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Biden wrote on Twitter.

The former vice president's team has been laying the campaign groundwork for months, with Biden's decision growing less secretive or suspenseful in the days leading up to the announcement.

He is scheduled to hold his first campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday, a source said, and plans to hit the road to the early-voting states of Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire in the coming days.

His political action committee, American Possibilities, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday to urge them to sign up for the news.

"We'll cut to the chase," the message said. "There has been a lot of chatter about what Joe Biden plans to do. As one of Joe's top supporters, we want you to be the first to know!"

He is jumping into a race already in progress with a crowded field of Democrats. He's closely watched the campaign from the sidelines, aides said, following the policy debates and the introduction of rising stars less than half his age.

This will mark his third run for the White House. But everything is different this time around, as he runs as a popular former vice president to Barack Obama. It's a far loftier post than running as a Democratic senator from Delaware, which he unsuccessfully did in the 1988 and 2008 campaigns.

Biden, 76, will be the second oldest candidate in the race, with the longest record of public service. Only Bernie Sanders, 77, is older.