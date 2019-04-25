Davidson County 7th-grader collecting bottle caps for buddy bench to thwart bullies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Allie Ingram wants to put a lid on bullying.

The Davidson County seventh-grade student and 2018 USA National Preteen is collecting bottle caps to create a buddy bench at Pilot Elementary School in Thomasville.

“Students who are being bullied can go there and assigned buddies will come and talk to them about their problems and people that are bullying them,” she said.

Once enough caps are collected, a company will melt them to create the buddy bench.

“We need 400 pounds, which is kind of a lot if you think about it because they're just little itty-bitty caps,” she said.

Ingram has collected about 2,000 caps by spreading the word in her community and reaching out to people on social media.

She says this project is personal to her because she remembers being bullied in elementary school.

“It makes you have lower self-esteem,” she said.

“To see how confident and strong she is today is just amazing. It just shows how resilient kids can be if pushed in the right direction,” said Allie’s mother, Jamie Ingram.

Ingram ultimately hopes to have benches in the three elementary schools that send children into E. Lawson Brown Middle School in Thomasville.

If you would like to donate bottle lids, you can send them to:

Jamie Ingram

3525 Archdale Road

Archdale, NC 27263