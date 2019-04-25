Brick crashes through driver’s windshield on road in Clemmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- A drive from the grocery store turned very serious for a man in Clemmons Wednesday afternoon.

Benjamin Parsonage was driving on Kinnamon Road, not far from Clemmons Road, when he says a brick flew off of a truck passing by him and smashed into his windshield.

"It could have been the brick that killed me," Parsonage said.

The brick hit his hand while it was on the steering wheel and fell into his lap, narrowly missing his head.

"I didn’t see if there were more bricks on the truck. There were four or five or so flew off the back of it," Parsonage said.

He said the brick serves as a reminder of how the impact could have seriously injured or even killed him.

"It just hit my hand, it was on the steering wheel, and that must have absorbed the force," he said.

The impact was so violent, pieces of glass filled the inside of his car, even in his daughter's car seat. He's thankful no one else was in the car at the time.

He says he has a message for drivers who don't secure their load.

"There's a reason why you're supposed to secure your load so that stuff like this doesn't happen. Please do. It doesn't take that long just do it," he said.

Parsonage said he filed a claim with his insurance company but they told him they cannot cover the damage because this is considered a hit-and-run.