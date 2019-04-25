Alamance County Sheriff’s Office warns speeders to slow down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- "Slow down!" That's the message the Alamance County Sheriff's Office is sending out to drivers. They've put speed-monitoring devices and more deputies on the roads to make sure people aren't driving too fast.

“It's ridiculous. If they come through here they better watch it because they're going to get a ticket from speeding," said Mitch Wilkerson, a resident.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office posted a warning a week ago for people traveling on Bellemont Alamance Road. People who live in the area said it's a hot spot for speeding, especially with the limit at 35.

“People fly up and down that road going 50 and 60 mph. That's too fast," Wilkerson said.

The sheriff's office posted another warning on Thursday morning, letting drivers know they'll have deputies patrolling Snow Camp Road. It's another problem area in the county.

“It's a mess. It's a really busy road and people just don't realize how busy it is and they go by here way too fast," said George Robeson, a resident.

He also works at a business at the intersection of Snow Camp and he said he sees people driving too fast on a daily basis.

“I did have one car swerve into the parking lot and hit my dog," Robeson said.

Alamance County sheriff's leaders said they're going to continue to monitor these problem areas. If you have a complaint about a road near you, call them.

“Fantastic, they need more. They need to make people slow down. Let's be safe, let's get home, let's slow down," Robeson said.