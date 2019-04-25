1 injured in shooting at postal facility on Albert Pick Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was injured in a shooting at a postal facility on Albert Pick Road Thursday afternoon, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
The shooting was reported at 1:36 p.m. at 7023 Albert Pick Road.
Glenn said the shooting was domestic-related there is no threat to the general public.
The victim was identified as a male but Glenn could not provide additional information about the victim's identity.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to officers on the scene.
A suspect has been arrested in Winston-Salem.
The facility is not a post office.
The shooting was not connected to the shooting in Greensboro earlier today on Yanceyville Street.
36.075572 -79.947075