1 injured in shooting at postal facility on Albert Pick Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was injured in a shooting at a postal facility on Albert Pick Road Thursday afternoon, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

The shooting was reported at 1:36 p.m. at 7023 Albert Pick Road.

Glenn said the shooting was domestic-related there is no threat to the general public.

The victim was identified as a male but Glenn could not provide additional information about the victim's identity.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to officers on the scene.

A suspect has been arrested in Winston-Salem.

The facility is not a post office.

The shooting was not connected to the shooting in Greensboro earlier today on Yanceyville Street.

