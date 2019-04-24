‘There needs to be more love’: High Point family remembers life of daughter run over, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- "Talk to your family, because I’ll never get that chance to tell my sister I love her," Zamaria Currie said, as the tears began to roll down her face.

She had been sitting still for more than 10 minutes on her mother’s couch, stone-faced and she tried to hold in her emotions. Thoughts of he big sister Natavia Currie filled her head.

“March 10 is a long time,” she said. March 10 was the last time Zamaria saw Natavia.

She was not the only one who was crying in that moment. Nine members from Natavia’s family had gathered at her mother’s house Wednesday morning to remember the kind and caring daughter she was, and the loving mother she was preparing to be. Most were crammed together on a couch in the living room, with Natavia’s aunt and grandmother Pierre sitting in two fold out chairs next to them.

Natavia was four-months pregnant and was two weeks away from finding out the gender of her child when she was intentionally run over, according to police. The person who police said did it, Lavoya McClain, was arrested and charged with her murder.

“I wanted it to be a boy,” her cousin Cadiva Caldwell said.

Natavia had just asked Caldwell to be her child’s godmother. Her last memory of her was Natavia rushing over to show her the ultrasound of her expecting child.

“She said I want you to be my baby’s Godmama. To know that I’ll never get that opportunity,” she said.

Caldwell’s face scrunched up as her eyes began to fill with tears. She reached for Zamaria’s hand as the two cousins held each other.

They had both looked up to Natavia, despite the fact that Caldwell was older than her. And, in her death, Natavia’s family said they’ve learned so much from her servant’s heart.

“She didn’t like seeing people mistreated, she didn’t like seeing people taken advantage of,” Caldwell said.

Her mother, Laksha Currie, chimed in. “There needs to be more love, there needs to be more compassion in the world, period.”

She had seen her daughter grow up right in front of her eyes. But, even in her daughter’s death, she was still learning so much about her giving spirit.

“I didn’t know until the doctors told me Saturday that she was an organ donor,” Laksha said. “Just knowing that she’s still living on in someone else, it’s a good feeling.

Laksha tossed her hair back as she dried her face.

“My daughter always wanted to help people,” she said, as the rest of the family nodded in agreement. “If there wasn’t enough rooms for her friends than she didn’t want to go, she was a very giving and loving child.”

Laksha’s eyes then looked across the living room to the mobile memorial of her baby child. Twenty-three years documented in photos laid out on a dinner table, towered over by red roses and orange tulips.

“I try to remember a lot of stories about my sister because I can’t make any more memories with her,” Zamaria said through tears.

Her family, that was once planning for a baby shower, are now having to plan a funeral.

Though her death was filed by rage and hate, her family hopes she won’t be remembered because of it.

“I don’t want my daughter to be known as the girl who got hit by a car. I want her to be remembered for the way she lived,” Laksha said.

Natavia’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.