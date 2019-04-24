WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 7-67-30-48-24 (9)

Raleigh named state’s highest scoring city for working women, more people putting off their next phone upgrade and more

Posted 10:10 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, April 24, 2019

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses Raleigh which was ranked as the state's friendliest toward working women, the record number of consumers who are waiting to upgrade their phones and Twitter which is drawing in users by cracking down on trolls.

