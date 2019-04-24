In Wednesday's Money Matters, Joya Dass discusses Raleigh which was ranked as the state's friendliest toward working women, the record number of consumers who are waiting to upgrade their phones and Twitter which is drawing in users by cracking down on trolls.
Raleigh named state’s highest scoring city for working women, more people putting off their next phone upgrade and more
-
Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more
-
Company making medical cannabis products for women, Americans spent over $16 billion in cosmetic surgery in 2018 and more
-
Disney’s streaming service officially unveiled, new foldable Samsung phone available for reservation and more
-
Amazon and Disney may stream NFL games, McDonalds to release premium sandwiches and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
-
STEM activities gain interest among girls, Yelp develops feature to find women-owned businesses and more
-
Superhero movies dominate box office, Tesla fires dozens as sales slow and more
-
High-speed rails in development in the United States
-
FDA closes in on new definition of ‘milk,’ natural gas prices go down and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
-
Apple Music surpasses Spotify in paid subscribers, hundreds of flights canceled over grounded Boeing 737 Max plans and more
-
Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more
-
Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more