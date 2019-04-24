× Paid extras needed for Netflix series filming in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The search is on for paid extras for a new Netflix series filming in South Carolina.

Filming for the new series “OBX” starts on May 1 in Charleston and surrounding areas.

Pay for extras is $80 for eight hours and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth.

All submissions should be sent to OBXBG@TWCastAndRecruit.com with “General Submission” in the subject line.

The following must be included with submissions:

1.) 2 Recent Pictures (Head Shot and Body Shot)

2.) Name

3.) PHONE NUMBER

4.) Age

5.) Location

6.) Height

7.) Weight

8.) Shirt Size

9.) Jacket Size (if applicable)

10.) Pant Size (W and L, if applicable)

11.) Dress Size (if applicable)

12.) Shoe Size

13.) Color, Make, Model (Year) of Vehicle, Brownie Points if you include a photo!

14.) List of Any Tattoos or Piercings

For more information, visit the TW Cast & Recruit Facebook page.