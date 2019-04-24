Page football player signs with Duke, honors teammates who passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Page High School junior signed with Duke University last Monday. He announcement shared his moment of happiness but it also honored two friends he lost along the way.

Isaiah Fisher-Smith plans to play football with the Blue Devils after his graduates from high school next year.

He announced on Twitter on April 15 that he’s “120% committed” to the school. The tweet included pictures of him sporting a Duke University jersey surrounded by his godparents and coaching staff.

He honored two students that passed away who attended Page High School -- Karson Cross and Sincere Davis. He even sported Cross’ football number, 88.

“Karson was a Duke fan and then for them to offer two years after he passed away on the same date meant something, so it was like a blessing in disguise,” Smith said.

Smith was offered the full scholarship two years later on the exact date of Cross’ death. At that moment, he realized where he wanted to pursue his education and college football career.

Smith played football with Davis, a senior at Page High, seeing him as a role model. Davis was gunned down at a gathering in March 2019. Davis had plans to attend Guilford College and play football.

“For him to sign and not have that chance that’s not fair. So hopefully, I have a chance to live on his legacy to play four years college football,” Davis said.

Smith plans to use both Karson and Sincere’s legacy as an inspiration to finish what they didn’t have the chance to do.

“No matter what’s going on if I have outside factors I can’t let that affect me in the weight room, in the classroom, on the football field. I always have to do what I have to do cause I know they would do the same thing,” Smith said.

He plans to major in political science.