North Carolina 6-year-old boy killed when brick mantle collapsed on top of him, family says

HENDERSON, N.C. — The family of a 6-year old Vance County boy is in mourning after they say a shelf and mantle fell on top of him this weekend as he reached for a toy, WTVD reports.

Jayden Baskerville died late Saturday afternoon after the incident that took place inside his home just outside the Henderson city limits.

“She heard the ‘bam bam.’ And when she ran into the living room, everybody was in shock because that big brick was on his head and on his chest,” explained Shirley Venable, describing her granddaughter – Jayden’s mother – moments after the crash.

Venable said Jayden was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

“His father said he told him, ‘Daddy, I can’t breathe. Daddy, I can’t breathe.’ And his daddy said he’s just torn to pieces because when he said, ‘I can’t breathe,’ blood started gushing up from out of his mouth,” Venable said.

Jayden had two younger sisters who Venable said witnessed the accident. However, days later, their parents still have not told them Jayden had passed away.

