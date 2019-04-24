Myrtle Beach tweets reminder about juvenile curfew ahead of busy summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of Myrtle Beach on Wednesday tweeted a reminder about the juvenile curfew ahead of the busy summer season.

Anyone under 18 is required to be off the streets, with few exceptions, between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Penalties for violating the curfew can be as much as $500 and/or 30 days in jail. Parents can be charged as well.

The #CityofMyrtleBeach enforces a juvenile curfew. Juveniles (age 17 and under) are required to be off the streets, with few exceptions, between 12:00 and 6:00 a.m. Penalties for violating the curfew can be as much as $500 and/or 30 days in jail. Parents can be charged as well. pic.twitter.com/jALKZkWBQI — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) April 24, 2019

While not included in Wednesday’s reminder, in a similar reminder posted to Facebook last April, the city said exceptions to the curfew “include when the minor is accompanied by the parent or guardian, involved in an emergency or on an errand necessitated by an emergency, going directly to or from employment, in a vehicle engaged in interstate travel, on the sidewalk abutting the minor’s home, attending an adult-supervised recreational activity sponsored by the city or a similar civic organization, exercising protected First Amendment rights or married or otherwise legally emancipated.”

The city has had a juvenile curfew since 2010, according to WMBF. It originally ran from 1 to 6 a.m., but was moved back to midnight in 2017.