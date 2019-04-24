Motorcycle club planning fundraiser for woman accused of lying about cancer says they will give money to someone else

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A motorcycle club planning a fundraiser for a woman accused of lying about having cancer says they won't cancel the event, but will give the money to someone else.

Terry "Big Dawg" Adkins is the president of the Smokin' Soles RC club out of Asheboro. He said that while planning a June 15 fundraising event for 21-year-old Hannah Hume, someone called to tell him she might be lying about her illness.

Adkins said he asked Hume to provide proof that she was diagnosed with kidney cancer in March.

"She came forward with a bill but it didn’t say anything about cancer, I said that’s not going to work," he said. “I said I hope you realize if you’re lying, that’s a very serious accusation. She still continued right along with it.”

Hume later told deputies she lied about having cancer, according to a release provided by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Adkins said she apologized, but it doesn't make up for the hard work the club put in to raise money for her medical bills.

“Sorry don’t stop everything that’s already done, we’ve already got everything set up,” he said.

Adkins said that they will now raise money for a man named Jeff Vaughn, who is currently battling cancer.

He said the club often helps raise funds for people and said this incident will make them more cautious in the future.

"Whoever we do a benefit for, we’re going to make them produce proof before we ever set a date up,” Adkins said. “There’s gonna be a lot of people who won’t want to donate anymore and that’s sad, because we were doing the right thing”

Hume was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

This is the second woman in Randolph County recently accused of lying about having cancer.

Amy Ellissa Hammer, 30, of Seagrove, was arrested and charged earlier this month after she allegedly lied about having cancer.