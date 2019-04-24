King woman recovering after what may be last procedure for life-threatening flu complications, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. — Janna Kiger has undergone what may be her last procedure after a fight with life-threatening flu complications, according to family.

Khriste Petree, a relative of Kiger, shared to the Prayer Warriors for Janna Kiger Facebook page that Kiger underwent the procedure last Friday and is still recovering.

Kiger's family said after she contracted the virus in early March, it attacked her heart which led to heart surgery at Duke Hospital.

"Janna still remains in the woods but the light at the end is shining a little brighter," Petree worte. "Our specific prayers over the next few days are for Janna to REST as must as possible and it be good rest."

The note adds, however, that the family is holding out hope for continued improvement to her liver function, as well as overall healing throughout her body.