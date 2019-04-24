Hit a home run with these baseball recipes from Sociably Yours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take me out to the ball game. Baseball season is upon us!

The Triad area is home to some amazing minor league baseball teams and we are excited for the arrival of the High Point Rockers. Have a ball and make every day a grand slam with our Sociably Yours effortless entertaining ideas.

Easy As Pie Apple Pie (recipe provided)

Ingredients

1 can of refrigerated flaky cinnamon rolls

1 1/3 cup of apple pie filling

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Spray 8 muffin cups with cooking spray. Separate the dough into 8 rolls and press into the muffin cups Spoon 2 spoonfuls of apple pie filling into the dough cups Bake for 14 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes Warm the icing in a microwaveable bowl until thin enough to drizzle. Spoon icing over apple pic cups Enjoy warm

Ice Cream shooters

A hot dog bar is an easy way to spice up an easy weeknight classic. Add

a few fixings and create a bar for everyone to create their own winning

creation.

Build Your Own Hotdog bar

Chili

Slaw

Onions

Mustard

Ketchup relish

Cracker Jack

Ingredients

16 cups of freshly popped popcorn

2 cups roasted peanuts

1/2 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 light corn syrup

2 tables of molasses

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Transfer the popcorn into a large mixing

bowl. Don’t forget to remove the unpopped kernels. Add the peanuts and

combine. Melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in brown sugar, corn syrup, molasses

and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and

add in vanilla and baking soda. Pour caramel mixture over popcorn and peanuts until coated. Divide the coated mixture and spread on 2 greased pans in a thin layer. Bake stirring every 15 minutes for 50 minutes. Separate into individual

pieces before serving.

Rockin' Punch

Ingredients