History springs forth at Stokes County’s Vade Mecum Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – This weekend volunteers are needed to help spruce up a local treasure.

The Vade Mecum Hotel was one of several grand mineral springs hotels that dotted the Stokes County landscape at one time thanks to people in search of the fountain of youth.

The property was recently purchased by the State Parks Service which plans to start renovations of the property.

"Mineral springs had long been thought to have healing properties," said Steve Shelton, a local historian and postcard collector. "It brought in people and they advertised extensively."

In addition to Vade Mecum, there were two additional well-known springs in the county (Moore's Springs and Piedmont Springs) and they did a lot advertising using picture postcards.

"It was a quick and inexpensive way to send a message," said Shelton, who says postcards are invaluable. "It gives you a glimpse into what was once there."

Shelton says several members of the Moore family lived to be over a hundred years old.

"So maybe there was something to that water," he said.

Today, Vade Mecum Hotel is one of the few standing reminders of Stokes County's water rich history.

This Saturday volunteers are requested to help get the property ready for the public this summer. If you would like to help, visit the Friends of Sauratown Mountains' Facebook event page.