High school issues controversial dress code for parents, bans hair rollers, pajamas, low cut tops

HOUSTON — A school is catching heat after releasing a dress code — for parents.

The letter, from James Madison High School in Houston, forbids anyone from coming onto school property while wearing pajamas, hair rollers, short shorts, low cut tops and more.

“To prepare our children and let them know daily, the appropriate attire they are supposed to wear when entering a building, going somewhere, applying for a job, or visiting someone outside of the home setting, I am going to enforce these guidelines on a daily basis at Madison High School,” reads Principal Carlotta Outley Brown’s letter to parents.

Brown adds that anyone who does not follow this policy will not be allowed inside until they are “appropriately dressed for the school setting.”

This is the new dress code for parents and anyone visiting the school as written by the school’s principal:

No one can enter the building or be on the school premises wearing a satin cap or bonnet on their head for any reason in the building. You also cannot wear a shower cap of any kind in the building.

Hair rollers will not be permitted in the building

Pajamas of any kind will not be permitted in the building along with house shoes or any other attire that could possibly be pajamas, underwear, or home setting wear; such as flannel pajamas

Jeans that are torn from your buttocks(behind) to all the way down showing lots of skin will not be permitted in the building or the premises

Leggings that are showing your bottom and where your body is not covered from the front or the back (rear) will not be permitted in the building and on the premises.

Very low cut tops or revealing tops that you can see your busts (breasts) will not be permitted in the building or on the premises.

Sagging pants, shorts, jeans, will nto be permitted in the building and on the premises. Men wearing undershirts will NOT be permitted in the building

Short, shorts that are up to your behind will NOT be permitted on the premises and in the building.

Daisy Dukes and low rider shorts will not be permitted on the premises and in the building.

Dresses that are up to your behind will not be permitted on the premises or in the building or any attire that is totally unacceptable for the school setting.