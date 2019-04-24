× Elon man shot in stomach through closed door during home invasion

ELON, N.C. — An Elon man was shot in the stomach during a home invasion, according to police.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 1291 Elon Crossing Drive.

At the scene, they found Rasheid Purefoy suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police determined that two to three people broke into the man’s home and shot through the closed bedroom door.

Once inside the room, the burglars took an iPhone and a wallet containing credit cards and cash.

The suspects all had masks on their faces.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

No word on the victim’s current condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Elon Police at (336) 584-1301 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.