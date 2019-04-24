× Dixie Classic Fair will get a new name, city official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The name of the Dixie Classic Fair will change, city officials said during a committee meeting Wednesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe told members of the Fair Planning Committee that the Winston-Salem City Council has decided the Dixie Classic Fair name must change, although Rowe acknowledged the council has taken no vote on the name change. The name change would not go into effect until 2020.

We have started a process to change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, but it includes multiple avenues of collecting public input. Details will be released shortly. @JournalNow @myfox8 @WXII — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) April 24, 2019

Some fair committee members objected to a news release about the name change that city officials wanted to send out today. Fair committee members said it made it look like they were pushing for the change.

“You are laying all the blame on this committee,” Lisa Eldridge, a member of the fair committee, said. “We should not be on this release.”

The release says the Fair Planning Committee will be soliciting suggestions of new names for the fair.

Fair committee members, though, said the timetable is too tight and that it looks like the city has taken the option of keeping the Dixie Classic Fair name off the table.