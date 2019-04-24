× Couple killed in motorcycle crash caused by vulture

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. — A married couple was killed in a motorcycle crash caused by a vulture on Saturday, Fox News reports.

According to a crash report, Brandon Husband, 42, and his wife, Jennifer, 43, were headed southeast on River Road 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, in rural Barber County when a vulture came out of a ditch and hit Brandon Husband in the head.

The motorcycle, driven by Brandon Husband, went off the road into a ditch, hit a barbwire fence and overturned.

Brandon Husband died at the scene and his wife was taken to the hospital where she died seven hours later.

Neither Brandon Husband or Jennifer Husband were wearing a helmet.