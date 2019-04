Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Champion of Hope Dinner will be here before you know it!

Now in its third year, this annual event benefits the Salvation Army

Nicholas Sparks, author of "The Notebook" and over a dozen other books, will be the guest speaker at the event.

The 3rd Annual Champion of Hope Dinner is scheduled for May 14 at the High Point Country Club

For more information or to check out the silent auction visit the Champion of Hope Dinner website.