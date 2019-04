WASHINGTON — The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 in double-overtime in game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes will now face off against the New York Islanders in the second round.

This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference finals.