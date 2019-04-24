Arc of High Point brings creative arts, vocational skills to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three days a week, The Arc of High Point transforms into a busy workshop. Participants are part of the organization’s Wild and Free Day Program.

“We spend our time focusing on, not only creative arts, but vocational skills, independent living," said Sam Baker, director of Wild and Free. “We go out in the community and work on social skills. We cook, we sew, we paint, we make pottery.”

The day program serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 18 and older. It's one of many programs offered through The Arc of High Point which has been around since the mid-50s.

“We help them find out what their dreams are and help them achieve in the community whatever those dreams might be,” said Stephanie Antkowiak, executive director of The Arc of High Point.

The High Point Community Foundation is a longtime supporter. Most recently, it helped purchase four new HVAC systems for the building meaning everyone can focus on what really matters.

“The community of people we`re serving aren`t often encouraged to continue life enrichment after high school,” said Baker. “It`s important because everyone needs something that makes them feel a sense of purpose. Every human needs to be functioning in the world around them."