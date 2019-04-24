Alorica responds after some employees not paid in full due to payroll glitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Alorica released a statement Wednesday after some employees did not receive full paychecks due to a payroll glitch.

Several employees at the Alorica call center in High Point reached out to FOX8.

Employees say supervisors told them a glitch in the payroll system caused them to only be paid an average of their last three pay periods, not the total amount of their hours worked.

Alorica's statement Wednesday said:

"While all employees were paid on time, due to a system glitch, some did not receive full payment on their last paycheck. The glitch has since been fixed and we’ve worked with impacted employees to make sure they are paid correctly and in full for the hours they’ve worked by depositing the correct paycheck amounts into employee bank accounts. We understand the importance and urgency of paying our employees promptly and accurately, and we regret the circumstances in which this happened. We value our employees and the contributions they make to our business; we will continue to make this our priority."