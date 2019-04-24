× 3 sent to hospital after shooting at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Saturday morning shooting involving gang associates have left three people recovering in a local hospital, according to the News & Record.

Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said someone fired multiple shots around 12:30 a.m. into an occupied house in the 3200 block of Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro.

Bullets struck three people inside the house.

He added that one of the three victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition. All three victims are now in stable condition.

Glenn said some of the people involved are known gang associates but a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined by investigators.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.