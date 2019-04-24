× 2 arrested after loaded AK-47 found under 2-year-old’s bed in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police found an AK-47 under a 2-year-old’s bed in Fayetteville after an anonymous tip, police report.

On Monday, officers followed a tip to a home on the 300 block of Suzanne Street.

Sergio F. Weeks, 32, and Alysha J. Smith, 25, both of Fayetteville, were arrested.

They were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for narcotic use, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and child abuse. Weeks was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In searching the home, officers found the loaded gun under the child’s bed, as well as nearly a pound of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped police in this investigation.