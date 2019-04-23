× Woman with serious brain injury from crash wakes up after 27 years in a coma

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — An Emirati woman woke up after a crash left her in a coma for 27 years, The National reports.

In 1991, Munira Abdulla was a passenger in a car that hit a school bus, leaving Abdulla with a serious brain injury.

Abdulla’s son, Omar Webair, was just 4 years old at the time of the crash. He told The National his mother cradled him in her arms to prevent him from being seriously injured.

Abdulla, who was 32 at the time, ended up in a coma. Doctors believed she would never regain consciousness.

The woman was moved to various hospitals over the years due to insurance requirements.

In 2017, Abdulla was moved to a hospital in Germany, where she underwent multiple surgeries to repair arm and leg muscles. She was also given medication intended to improve her state.

A year later, Webair was involved in an argument with doctors over her care in her hospital room.

“There was a misunderstanding in the hospital room and she sensed I was at risk, which caused her a shock,” he told The National.

Three days later, Webair said he woke up to someone calling his name and realized it was his mother.

Over time, Abdulla has become more responsive.

Doctors last month said in a report that she is “currently able to communicate in a very reasonable manner, especially in familiar situations.”

Abdulla continues to receive treatment in Abu Dhabi.