Woman charged after allegedly lying about having cancer in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a woman telling people she had kidney cancer made the whole thing up, according to a news release.

Hannah Leigh Hume, 21, of High Point, is charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Hume told deputies she lied about having cancer, according to the release.

A recreational club had planned to have a charity ride for her in June to help with Hume’s medical bills.

Members got suspicious after talking to her about her illness.

Hume was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

This is the second woman recently in Randolph County to make up having cancer.

Amy Ellissa Hammer, 30, of Seagrove, was arrested and charged earlier this month after she allegedly lied about having cancer.

She told FOX8 the lie started because her husband threatened to leave her back in March.

She allegedly solicited money through Facebook to pay for cancer treatments and even had T-shirt sales.

Any donations Hammer received, she said she planned to return to the right people.