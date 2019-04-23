× Winston-Salem student wins $200,000, plans to use money to help her mom

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A college student from Winston-Salem won six-figures, but she doesn’t plan to keep it for herself.

Torey Hicks, a Winston-Salem native and junior at Shaw University in Raleigh, said she’s going to pay off her mom’s car and help buy her mom a home, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I want to do something for her because she has always done for me,” Hicks said in a news release.

She was in Walkertown when she decided to pick up a $5 Lucky 7 Bonus ticket at the Laxmi Food Mart on Reidsville Road.

Playing lottery games is a tradition for the student and her mom.

This time, however, she couldn’t believe it when she saw she had won $200,000.

To make sure, she used the lottery app on her phone. After scanning her ticket, a message popped up reading, “Claim at lottery headquarters.”

After taxes, Hicks went home with $141,501 — the second of five top prizes in the game.