Winston-Salem student wins $200,000, plans to use money to help her mom

Posted 10:03 am, April 23, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A college student from Winston-Salem won six-figures, but she doesn’t plan to keep it for herself.

Torey Hicks, a Winston-Salem native and junior at Shaw University in Raleigh, said she’s going to pay off her mom’s car and help buy her mom a home, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I want to do something for her because she has always done for me,” Hicks said in a news release. 

She was in Walkertown when she decided to pick up a $5 Lucky 7 Bonus ticket at the Laxmi Food Mart on Reidsville Road.

Playing lottery games is a tradition for the student and her mom.

This time, however, she couldn’t believe it when she saw she had won $200,000.

To make sure, she used the lottery app on her phone. After scanning her ticket, a message popped up reading, “Claim at lottery headquarters.”

After taxes, Hicks went home with $141,501 — the second of five top prizes in the game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.