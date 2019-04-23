Winston-Salem police called in during fight at Carolina Thunderbirds game

Posted 9:05 pm, April 23, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police were called to break up a fight during a Carolina Thunderbirds game Saturday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The Thunderbirds were playing the Elmira Enforcers in game two of the Federal Hockey League best-of-five championship series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Winston-Salem police said a Thunderbirds fan threw a drink on Enforcers players after the game. This led to a fight between a player and a fan, which in turn led to a number of other fans and security personnel getting involved as well.

An off-duty ALE officer was the only sworn law-enforcement official originally working the event and called in Winston-Salem police for assistance.

By the time Winston-Salem police got there, officials at the game had gotten control of the situation.

No serious injuries were reported.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled to be played Friday night in Elmira, New York. The Thunderbirds are up 2 games to 0 in the series.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.