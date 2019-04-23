Winston-Salem police called in during fight at Carolina Thunderbirds game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police were called to break up a fight during a Carolina Thunderbirds game Saturday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The Thunderbirds were playing the Elmira Enforcers in game two of the Federal Hockey League best-of-five championship series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Winston-Salem police said a Thunderbirds fan threw a drink on Enforcers players after the game. This led to a fight between a player and a fan, which in turn led to a number of other fans and security personnel getting involved as well.

An off-duty ALE officer was the only sworn law-enforcement official originally working the event and called in Winston-Salem police for assistance.

By the time Winston-Salem police got there, officials at the game had gotten control of the situation.

No serious injuries were reported.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled to be played Friday night in Elmira, New York. The Thunderbirds are up 2 games to 0 in the series.

VIDEO: Here’s the moment that Elmira goaltender Troy Passingham snapped and assaulted a Thunderbirds fan that allegedly sprayed a water bottle at home - resulting in Owner Barry Soskin’s wife being hit as well. pic.twitter.com/2hja9umL8J — Bus League Hockey (@BusLeagueHockey) April 21, 2019