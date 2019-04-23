Winston-Salem business looking for stolen ‘Sir Purr’ totem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Members of a Winston-Salem business are searching for a Carolina Panthers-themed totem they say was stolen Tuesday morning.

The Plow & Hearth at Thruway Center posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon about the theft.

“Our fantastic well loved Sir Purr totem has been stolen! If you see this in someone’s yard or for sale by someone please let us know! We miss him dearly already,” the business wrote.

Plow & Hearth said there will be a reward for anyone who helps get “Sir Purr” back.