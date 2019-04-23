Where have all the LimeBikes gone in Greensboro?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- LimeBikes are off the streets of Greensboro and apparently for good.

“No, I would not expect to see any LimeBikes back in Greensboro,” local operations manager Charles Huegel said.

He says the data shows that Lime electric scooters have been doing better with customers.

“The ridership trends in Greensboro show a huge preference for the scooters. In five and a half months, the scooters collected more rides than the bikes did in 16 and a half months,” Huegel said.

Huegel says there were more than 400 bikes available last fall.

Through winter, Lime slowly reduced the number of bikes to about 20 in February and now – none.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is one of Lime’s popular user spots in the city.

Student Sarah Cobb enjoys using the scooters, but says it was nice when they had both options.

“It's a bummer. For me, I like to exercise and the bikes were an easy way for me to get exercise in because a scooter you don't have to do anything exercise wise,” she said.

Student Micayla Boggs likes the scooters better because for her they are more fun to ride, but she also said she enjoyed the convenience of the LimeBike.

She said she could put her book bag or another item in the bike’s basket.

Lime’s priority on scooters in Greensboro has already been updated in the Lime app.

Users will only see location icons for where to find scooters, not bikes.