Student loan debt hits all-time high, gas prices soar over Trump’s plan to end Iran sanction waivers and more

Posted 10:26 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, April 23, 2019

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses student loan debt which hit a national total of $1.5 trillion, gas prices which jumped when Donald Trump said he would end Iran sanction waivers and coffee prices which hit the lowest point in over a decade.

