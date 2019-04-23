Prenatal care numbers low in some Triad counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to NC Child, 61 percent of pregnant women in Guilford County get early prenatal care. Randolph County sits at 66 percent. Both are below the state average.

“It is disappointing obviously being in this county. I'd like to see those numbers go up," said Deanna Jewell, of the Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center.

Jewell reviewed the numbers Tuesday morning and she believes that lack of education could contribute to the low numbers.

“We get clients that don't even know that they're pregnant and may be in their second and third trimester already and so that's preventing them from getting that prenatal care because they just don't know what signs there were to look for," Jewell said.

Outside of men and women not knowing exactly how the reproductive system works, many expecting parents may not know where to look when it comes to accessing these resources.

“We are a resource-rich county. There's things like the Nurse-Family Partnership that helps moms when the baby is born and comes to her house and does those appointments with her. There's Adopt A Mom for women who aren't eligible for Medicaid. There's the health department," Jewell said.

Randolph County is another area in the Piedmont Triad with numbers lower than the state average. Officials at the health department said the lack of public transportation in their county might contribute to the numbers.

They also add that there's no place in the county that does prenatal classes and expecting parents have to go elsewhere. Jewell said they're continually working with other organizations to streamline resources and find ways to provide these mothers with better care.

“We really believe as an organization that everyone has value and they deserve these resources," she said.