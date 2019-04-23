Pilot killed in Rowan County plane crash identified as former AirCare pilot

The pilot who was killed in a plane crash Monday in Rowan County has been identified.

AirCare Wake Forest Baptist Health identified the pilot as former longtime AirCare pilot Guy Maher.

“He was a terrific pilot with a great sense of humor. He will be missed!” AirCare wrote on Facebook.

Statesville police said around 9 a.m., a plane departed from Statesville Regional Airport headed to Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County.

The owner of the plane let Maher fly the plane.

The owner told police he drove to Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County to pick up Maher and bring him back to Statesville. When the owner arrived, the plane was not there.

The plane was found crashed in Rowan County on Monday evening.

It is still unclear what caused the crash.