People in Lexington upset over parking problems

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- There are 115 parking tickets issued per month in uptown Lexington, according to the police department.

It’s something shoppers and workers in the area have grown tired of as they hope the city makes better parks accommodations.

Joyce Davis has owned Missions Pottery for nearly a decade. During that time she says her workers have gotten several parking tickets.

Two-hour street parking is the only available option near her store.

“It’s a game we play out here,” Davis said.

This uptown Lexington game is more tedious than fun. If you don’t move it, you lose it in the form of a $5 parking ticket.

She says it adds up for workers and keeps customers away.

“If they have to move their cars they’ll leave. They’ll go to the mall where they can park all day long,” she said.

Later this year, the city plans to add parking in the Depot district.

It’s where the old Dixie Furniture plant burned down in 2017 and it’s also a good 10-minute walk from the popular square uptown.

“I don’t like to walk far when I get out, I like to get right next to it. No, I wouldn’t park down there," said Joyce Sloap, who has lived in Lexington for 61 years.

She hasn’t gotten a single parking ticket and says it’s because “I’m not that big a shopper.”

Where Main Street meets Center Street, there are booming stores and restaurants, and shoppers who want to spend time wonder if the 2-hour limit is enforced.

“We're like, 'Yeah, it’s for real, you need to move your car,'” said Davis.

Luckily for Missions Pottery customers, there’s an exception.

“If they come in our store and spend at least $50 we will pay their parking ticket for them," Davis said.