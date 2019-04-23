People drive for hours for homemade baked goods made in small Amish community in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- People drive for hours for the freshly made sourdough bread, homemade cinnamon rolls and fried pies at the Shiloh General Store in the tiny North Carolina town of Hamptonville.

A small Amish community of 30 families lives in the area.

One family runs the store and bakery. Five days a week they make the bread, cinnamon rolls, pies and other favorites.

Then, on Saturday, they make Amish doughnuts from scratch. They say the donuts are so much work, they can only make them one day a week and they usually sell out in hours.

