Mom of 7 admits to recruiting ISIS members, distributing propaganda

MILWAUKEE — A mother of seven has agreed to plead guilty to trying to plan terrorist attacks on behalf of the Islamic State by distributing information on making explosives and biological weapons, WISN reports.

Federal prosecutors held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the case of Waheba Issa Dais.

She initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of providing material support to terrorists.

Her attorney previously said Dais was lonely and sought companionship online, but she never posed a real threat.

Dais, 46, of Cudahy, Wisconsin, changed her plea last month in exchange for prosecutors dropping one of the counts.

She was convicted on one count of attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

Prosecutors said the woman tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State and provided them with information on how to make explosives and poisons.

Court documents said she used hacked Facebook and Twitter accounts to discuss possible attacks with self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State.

Facebook security tipped off the FBI.

The FBI said Dais suggested using the deadly toxin ricin in a government building or a reservoir somewhere in the U.S. during one of her conversations with an informant.

In another instance, she suggested street festivals and summer celebrations as possible targets, the FBI said.

In one message, the FBI said Dais asked, “Remember Boston marathon bombing? It was very easy to make. All it needs is a pressure cooker, shrapnel and explosives. Join my channel and research.”

Authorities never connected her to any attack plots.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

In a separate case also announced Monday afternoon, federal prosecutors said Yosvany Padilla-Conde, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to aiding Jason Luedke’s attempt to provide material support to ISIS.

Padilla-Conde traveled from Wisconsin to Syria and Iraq through Mexico.

Prosecutors said he also swore allegiance to ISIS.

He also faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Padilla-Conde’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.