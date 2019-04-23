Mom creating website to protect children, inform parents following arrest of employee at Fellowship Day School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro mom is creating a website to protect children and inform parents following the arrest of an employee at Fellowship Day School.

Alyson Saunders is still behind bars at the Guilford County Jail, charged with sex crimes involving very young children at the school.

Meryl Angelicola pulled her 6-year-old daughter out of the classroom as soon as she heard about the Homeland Security investigation back in March.

Now, she and a few other parents are creating a portal with information and resources to help parents talk to their kids about these types of crimes.

"You always think in the back of your mind that it could happen, because you see it happen in other places," Angelicola said.

Her daughter was not a victim, but she still had to have some tough conversations with her kindergartner after Saunders' arrest.

"It was terrifying and it still is terrifying," she said.

Angelicola quickly reached out to current and former Fellowship Day School parents to find out as much as she could about what happened inside of the school.

"[We] came together to realize there was a need for communication with parents and a need for them to connect if they wanted to," she explains. "[There's] a need for them to compare notes and support each other."

The parents came up with the idea to create fellowship-parents.com.

The website will keep track of the investigation and have useful resources on how to help and protect kids.

"I've had a little bit of experience with this in the past, personally. So I knew that there were good ways to ask children, and also not good ways to ask children," she said.

Her most important tip?

"Make sure your child knows that they're not doing anything wrong," Angelicola said. "That it's a good thing that they're telling you and that they're not in trouble.

The website is set to be up and running on Thursday.

"My worry is that there are a lot of parents out there that don't have a community around this and they have a lot of questions themselves," she said.

Angelicola says other parents have recruited therapists to post on the site, as references.

They are currently working with the Child Advocacy Center to have a representative speak with interested parents about behavior signs to be aware of, and other resources they could use.