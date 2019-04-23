Man seriously injured in shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:31 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, April 23, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

At about 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

Police determined 25-year-old Raymond Rashun Crowder, of Winston-Salem, was getting into a vehicle with a woman on East 15th Street when a blue SUV approached.

Someone in the SUV then fired several shots at the man and woman.

Crowder suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman was not hurt.

The vehicle left before officers arrived. Police are looking for the shooter.

Crowder was taken to the hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Google Map for coordinates 36.115172 by -80.233164.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.