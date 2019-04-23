Man seriously injured in shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

At about 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1000 block of East 15th Street.

Police determined 25-year-old Raymond Rashun Crowder, of Winston-Salem, was getting into a vehicle with a woman on East 15th Street when a blue SUV approached.

Someone in the SUV then fired several shots at the man and woman.

Crowder suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman was not hurt.

The vehicle left before officers arrived. Police are looking for the shooter.

Crowder was taken to the hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

Police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.