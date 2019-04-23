Kentucky parents suffer severe burns in house fire that killed their twin toddlers

Posted 12:52 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, April 23, 2019

Twins toddlers died in a house fire in Eastern Kentucky Monday, and their parents both are in the hospital with severe burns, the Lexington-Herald Leader reported.

Dennis Chad Howard, 39, and his wife, Allyson Howard, 42, are being cared for at a burn center in Augusta, Ga.

A cousin of Allyson’s, Kinsey Harris, said Allyson’s body was 84 percent burned and Dennis’ was 72 percent burned. Both went into surgery Tuesday morning, Harris said.

The twins — both 3 years old — were identified by family members as 3-year-old Alex and Olivia Howard.

Their older brother, Ozzy, was not at the home at the time of the fire.

The fire occurred around 11:18 a.m. Monday after some kind of explosion. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

