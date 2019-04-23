Jonathon is looking for his Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet 14-year-old Jonathon.

Casey Coghill, his child advocate, describes Jonathon as very friendly and smart, easy going, loving to have fun, and loving to talk to people.

"I am friendly and I play fair," Jonathon said.

He likes science and math. When he grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist and a preacher.

"Jonathon would offer a lot of love and positive energy as well," Coghill said.

Jonathon's favorite football team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the Buffalo Bills.

Jonathon would like a family that is active in the community, likes to do things, and is always on the go.

He wants a "nice, friendly, Christian family, people that go to church."

"I could spend time with them and tell them how much I love them."