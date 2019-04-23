× Jonathan Stewart signs 1-day contract to retire with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jonathan Stewart, the Carolina Panthers’ all-time leading rusher, signed a one-day contract to retire with the team.

The team announced the contract on their official website Tuesday.

Stewart was taken with the 13th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent nearly his entire career with the Panthers, except for three games with the New York Giants in the 2018 season before being put on injured reserve.

In 10 seasons with the Panthers, Stewart had 7,318 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns. He also had 162 catches for 1,295 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.