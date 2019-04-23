How to cope with the busy life of being parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moms have packed schedules whether they stay at home or go to the office everyday.

They seem to be responsible for so much, and while moms are good at getting things done, they tend to put themselves last on the list.

More and more moms, however, are finding it difficult to stay on top of things.

Researchers from Well Pharmacy found 69% of moms with children under the age of 16 say that juggling everything is tough, and 84% say they have soldiered on with their duties even when they knew they were not well.

In this week's Mommy Matters, we offer some ideas on how to cope with the busy life of a parent.