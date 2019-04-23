High Point call center employees claim they weren’t paid in full due to payroll glitch

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- After receiving only a portion of their paychecks, several employees at the Alorica call center in High Point reached out to FOX8.

Employees say supervisors told them a glitch in the payroll system caused them to only be paid an average of their last three pay periods, not the total amount of their hours worked.

"The last time I checked (the system) I had 79 hours, they only paid me for 59 hours. That’s almost $200,” one employee said.

She didn't want to be named, but explained that as a single mother of three children, the shortage was causing her to fall behind on bills.

FOX8 reached out to an Alorica representative by phone and email several times Tuesday, but did not receive a response.

Employees said that their last full paycheck was March 22. Some said that they weren't upset, but hoped the issue would be resolved quickly to get them back on track.

"I'm not upset," one employee leaving work said. "It's going to be fixed eventually, so that's how we have to think about it. There's nothing we can really do about it."