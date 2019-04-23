Five-star guard Cole Anthony commits to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roy Williams loves a scoring point guard and he might have one of the best in the nation next season, the News & Record reports.
Cole Anthony, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound combo guard announced his commitment to North Carolina live on ESPN Tuesday morning, choosing the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Notre Dame and Oregon.
Ranked third overall in the Class of 2019 by 247 Sports, Anthony is the top-ranked guard in the nation and made a name for himself as a dynamic scorer in high school and on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Anthony’s game is built on his elite athleticism and speed, beating opponents off the dribble with relentless drives to the basket where he’s a capable finisher in traffic. A competitor on both ends of the floor, Anthony also projects as a solid defender at the college level.
A son of former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony, the younger Anthony has collected three MVP awards in this month’s high school all-star games, kicking off the month with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the McDonald’s All-American Game before scoring 25 points in both the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.
With Carolina losing its top five scorers from last season, including guard Coby White, Anthony figures to have every opportunity to receive major minutes and offensive opportunities for the Tar Heels.