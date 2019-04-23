× Family holds 13th birthday party for boy killed in Asheville drive-by shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Derrick Lee Jr. was an innocent victim, a child caught in the crossfire. He was gunned down in Asheville last summer in a case that remains unsolved, WLOS reports.

Lee was remembered Monday evening as family and friends held a party in his honor. It would have been his 13th birthday. They gathered in Arden to remember him and to call for an end to gun violence.

“We decided to have this birthday party in memory of Derrick,” Lee’s grandfather Eddie Tolbert said.

Lee, who died on July 1, was a random victim of a drive-by shooting at Asheville’s Lee Walker Heights apartments.

Warrants have been served. and persons of interest questioned, but there’s been no arrest.

“This case is not solved, and we want justice for Derrick,” said Jack Logan, founder of a group called Put the Guns Down Now Young People. “But, today, we celebrate his birthday, in his absence, and he’s looking down from heaven and saying, ‘I thank you for doing what you’re all doing.'”

Read more at WLOS.