Deaf man on bicycle hit by speeding car in High Point, police report

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A deaf man was hit by a car while he was biking in High Point, according to a police report.

At about 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the hit and run at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and North University Parkway.

At the scene, they found 46-year-old John Chevonne Boone, who is deaf and does not speak, on the ground behind Liberty Steakhouse on Eastchester.

People had stopped to help him.

When asked where he was hurting, Boone pointed to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

A witness told police she was driving south on Eastchester when a beige or champagne-colored four-door sedan sped by her, weaving through traffic.

She saw Boone riding his bike by the curb in the outside lane.

According to the witness, the car hit Boone from behind, throwing the man into the air and onto the ground. The car did not slow down and took a right onto Hartley Drive.

The front right turn signal assembly and part of the right fender broke on impact. Police found the parts on the grass next to Boone.

A man who runs a local dealership was at the scene as well and said the parts were from a Toyota. He later contacted police after further research and said the car was a 2015-2016 Toyota Camry.

Police issued a call to be on the lookout for a beige or champagne-colored 2015-2016 Toyota Camry.